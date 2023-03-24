Donaldsonville man arrested for failure to appear for drug charges

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man for failure to appear for drug charges.

Tremaine Brown, 38, was previously arrested on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance crack cocaine, according to a news release.

As a result of that arrest, Brown was ordered to appear in court Jan. 23, but failed to do so. As a result, the court issued an arrest warrant.

Brown was released on orders of the court and served notice to appear.