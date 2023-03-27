Bellina's Grocery in Donaldsonville sells $100,000 lottery ticket

Staff Report

A $100,000 lottery ticket was sold at Bellina's Grocery in Donaldsonville.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, the Easy 5 winning ticket was sold March 25 at the store on St. Patrick Street.

The prize for the draw-style game must be claimed within 180 days.

Bellina's Grocery has been a family run business for nearly 80 years at the corner of St. Patrick and Iberville in the city's historic district.

