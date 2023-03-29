West Ascension 10U clinches national title runner up in New Orleans

Staff Report

The West Ascension 10-year-old team completed the basketball season with an outstanding performance in New Orleans at the national tournament.

The team was lead by All American Milik Williams, Thorne Joshua, and Darron Harris.

The West Ascension Pelicans finished as national runner up champions after fighting back from a losers bracket to the championship game against rival St. James.

The team was led by head coach Kenneth Miller Sr., assistant Moses Young, and directed by coach Jerry Butler.

The 8-year-old team clinched a regional title and placed third in the world biddy tournament in Thibodaux.

The team was led by All American Kayden Nicholas.

The Pelicans fought back from a losers bracket to the title game.

The team was led by coach Patrick Jupiter, assistant Travon Johnson, and Courtney Landry.