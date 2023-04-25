City of Donaldsonville awarded beautification grant

Courtesy Donaldsonville DDD

City of Donaldsonville

The City of Donaldsonville has been selected as a recipient of a Beautification Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the State’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization.

This year’s grant, in the amount of $4,600, will support the City of Donaldsonville’s Crescent Park landscaping beautification project. The grant funds will be used to replace landscaping destroyed during the hard freeze of 2022.

“Crescent Park is a community gathering place for public events and private rentals as well as a place to sit and enjoy the peaceful surroundings of historic downtown Donaldsonville,” said Mayor Leroy J. Sullivan Sr. “It is not uncommon to see people simply sitting in the park enjoying a beautiful morning reflecting on all the gifts given to us to enjoy, and we know that by adding color and vibrant plant-life to the park, it will only make the experience more tranquil for our citizens and visitors to our community.”

The park project will be completed in late May and will be maintained by City of Donaldsonville staff as well as volunteers from the Donaldsonville Downtown Development District / Donaldsonville Main Street’s beautification committee led by committee chair, Brandon Katz.

“We look forward to not only keeping the park clean and maintained, but also working to oversee our other downtown parks and playgrounds,” Katz said. “We are constantly looking for volunteers, so please contact our commission director, Lee Melancon at 225-445-1383 to get involved today.”

The grand opening for the project will be at the Donaldsonville Wing Fest to be from 1 to 9 p.m. June 3 at Crescent Park. For more information, contact Juanita Pearley at 225-473-4814.