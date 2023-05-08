Suspect arrested on felony drug charges in Belle Rose area

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Belle Rose suspect on felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Hwy. 308 in the Belle Rose area.

According to a news release, 45-year-old Eric Rena Jones was charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

A uniformed patrol deputy reportedly observed a northbound vehicle on Hwy. 308 commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of that vehicle.

The deputy requested consent to search and was granted permission to search the vehicle, according to the release.

Deputies reported they believe that at some point during the stop investigation Jones ingested a controlled dangerous substance.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

At the time of the release, Jones remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

The 18-year-old driver was cited for no driver’s license and speeding, 78/55 mph zone, and released.