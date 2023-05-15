Donaldsonville spring game honors DJ Thriller

Staff Report

Donaldsonville High School hosted the Belaire Bengals May 11 for the annual spring game, which has been called the DJ Thriller Bowl in honor of the late Quincy Davis.

Davis was a Donaldsonville High School alum and well-known DJ.

He passed away Dec. 21, 2021 at the age of 36 after a valiant effort battling injuries sustained following a fall.

DHS coach Brian Richardson said both offenses showed some sparks during the spring game but it was the defenses that ultimately ruled the day.