After 51 years in Donaldsonville, Chef's to close May 28

Staff Report

After more than a half a century in operation, the Mistretta family announced Chef's restaurant in Donaldsonville will close May 28 at the end of the business day.

"The Mistretta family would like to thank our patrons and staff for their support through these 51 years of service," the popular chicken restaurant announced in a Facebook statement.

Bernardo's Catering Pickup and Delivery will close as well, according to the announcement.

The family cited health issues prompting the owners to retire.

Located at 105 W. Fifth St., the restaurant has been well-known to locals for its offering of fried chicken, rice dressing, sides, cornbread, and desserts.

The restaurant opened in August 1972, and in August 2022, a 50th anniversary celebration was held.

Through the years, Bernard and Rosalie Mistretta and their 10 children contributed to the family business.

Chef's is the second long-time Donaldsonville area restaurant to close as Chuck Lee's Chinese Kitchen recently shut its doors for the last time after nearly 40 years of serving the community.

