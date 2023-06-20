Four Seasons Garden Club holds first workshop of season

Staff Report

Four Seasons Garden Club takes pride in teaching young ladies the social skills needed to be confident and successful in life.

Recently, the club held its first workshop of the season, “Hey, Black Girl! Do you know who you are?”

The Debs were beautifully dressed in African attire. They were truly blessed with some words of wisdom by Mrs. Christine F. Mitchell. Mrs. Mitchell so eloquently spoke to the Debs about social skills, manners and etiquette. After enjoying some refreshments, the Debs were able to socialize and paint Black Queens.

The Four Seasons Garden Club would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Christine F. Mitchell for conducting this workshop. The Debs as well as the parents thoroughly enjoyed your presentation. We would like to thank the Debs for actively participating and the parents for their attendance and support as well. And lastly, we would like to thank Mayor Leroy Sullivan and his team for all being so accommodating.