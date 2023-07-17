Four Seasons Garden Club hosts health, wellness workshop

Staff Report

Four Seasons Garden Club hosted a mother/daughter tea event for its second workshop of this year's debutante season.

The focus of the workshop was women's health. Dr. Pamela Lewis, OB/GYN at Woman's Hospital, educated debutantes and their mothers about annual wellness GYN exams and overall women's health.

After enjoying some refreshments and socializing, the debutantes participated in a service project. The young ladies partook in a floral arranging class.

The completed arrangements were donated to Chateau D’ville, a local nursing home.

"We want our debutantes, our future leaders, to understand the importance of giving back to their communities. The debutantes and their mothers truly understood the old adage - it’s a blessing to be a blessing! Our nursing home visit was a heartwarming experience for all involved," a spokesperson for the club said.

"We would like to thank our debutantes for actively participating in the workshop as well as dressing the part! We are grateful for our parents again for being so supportive. We are so proud of the debutantes who delivered the floral arrangements and brightened the nursing home residents’ day."

The club thanked Dr. Pamela Lewis for sharing her expertise with the debutantes, as well as Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan and Desiree Sanders for going above and beyond to assist.