Donaldsonville mayoral challenger Glenn Price faces felony theft case

Michael Tortorich

Glenn Price, a challenger to four-term incumbent Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, last week publicly addressed his upcoming trial on a felony theft charge.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office booked Price, of 901 Magnolia St., Donaldsonville, on principal to felony theft in April 2018, arrest records show.

An attempt to contact the 63-year-old candidate was made Aug. 7. The phone number filed with the state Secretary of State was tried, but there was no answer and no return call was made over the weekend.

Price did, however, respond to the charge during an Aug. 7 live-streamed podcast called “504 Radio.”

“Point blank, it’s a lie,” Price said during the show, which featured a panel of seven individuals affiliated with the Donaldsonville Community Care Committee.

The group has pushed to replace the current leadership at Donaldsonville City Hall, endorsing Price as mayoral candidate and challengers to City Council members.

Price confirmed during the show that he ran a recycling business, called Green Gobbler, at the time. He said he had been doing business with Louisiana Scrap Metal in Port Allen on a daily basis, sometimes multiple times a day.

Price claimed the employees at the scrap location were caught stealing. As a Black-owned and operated business, Price said he felt race was the reason for being targeted for the crime.

According to Price, at one point a West Baton Rouge deputy traveled to Donaldsonville to talk about the situation. Some two months later a warrant was issued, and Price sought an attorney.

He said he was released on a recognizance bond, not a $10,000 bond as previously reported.

Price went on to say the trial has been rescheduled 18 times, and further complications have arisen since March due to COVID-19.

Price said about a week and a half ago a “Donaldsonville lawyer,” whom he could not identify, began inquiring about the charge with the prosecutor.

According to Price, a court date has been scheduled during the month of September.

He maintained his company did nothing wrong, and did not engage in theft. He said he has rarely talked about the charge because he does not want to give “validity to a lie.”

“Everybody involved in these charges against me was a white male,” Price said.

He said they all “got together” to make it sound bad. Price referred to the deputy, the scrap business manager, the suspected lawyer involved, and The Advocate staff writer David J. Mitchell, who wrote the original article on the trial.

“The people of Donaldsonville don’t buy it,” Price said, calling it a “direct attack.”

West Baton Rouge prosecutors and deputies allege former employees of Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling and Price participated in a scheme to collect inflated payments for metal Green Gobbler sold to the Port Allen company, according to Mitchell’s article.

Price, registered as a Democrat, is one of three candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot for the City of Donaldsonville. Sullivan, also a Democrat, seeks his fifth term as mayor. Travis London, listed as No Party, is also in the running for the office.

Price has said he is a native of Donaldsonville who returned home in recent years after spending time in both Texas and Georgia. He was among the speakers during a July march and rally in the city.

According to The Advocate’s report, it is not likely that Price will go on trial until early next year due to delays caused by coronavirus. By that time, the election would have already occurred.

Prosecutors reportedly have collected video recordings and receipts to show more than $57,000 was illegally obtained through Green Gobbler transactions with Louisiana Scrap Metal.

According to the Secretary of State, Green Gobbler LLC was changed from Green Kingdom LLC in March 2015. Price is registered as the manager of the company, which lists 601 West 10th Street as its address.