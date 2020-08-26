Donaldsonville mayoral candidate has criminal past, records show

Michael Tortorich

Glenn L. Price, who is running for Donaldsonville Mayor in the Nov. 3 election, has a criminal record in Texas dating back to the 1980s, documents show.

An anonymous source pointed out the existence of the record, prompting a search of public records in Harris County, Texas. Houston, the largest city in the state, is the county seat. This publication obtained printed copies of the records, which have been on file.

Unless sealed by a court order or otherwise made confidential by law, all documents filed with the Harris County District Clerk are public record, according to the website of Clerk Marilyn Burgess. The records were obtained from the county’s database.

Price’s file shows an offense for possession of a Group 1 controlled substance from Sept. 1, 1988. He was put on probation for five years, which was set to end Aug. 31, 1993.

The record shows another possession of a Group 1 controlled substance offense for Sept. 25, 1990. Following that charge, Price was sentenced to three years confinement.

In Texas law, possession of a Group 1 controlled substance includes cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, among others. Group 1 carries the most severe penalties.

In 1998, Houston Police arrested Price for felony theft at the $1,500 to $20,000 level. Records show the charge was dismissed Oct. 5, 1998.

Two separate misdemeanor possession of marijuana charges were dismissed in 1990 and 2002, according to the file.

Price, 64, has said in a public speech he has lived in both Texas and Georgia. A search of felon records on the Georgia Technology Authority database found no result.

A call to the phone number registered to Price with the Secretary of State was not answered Aug. 20. The voicemail, which identified the phone number as Price’s, would not allow a message to be left.

Next month, Price is scheduled to face a felony theft charge. Prosecutors in West Baton Rouge Parish accuse him of defrauding Louisiana Scrap Metal in Port Allen of $64,433.96 by conspiring to falsify payment vouchers with two employees.

According to the lieutenant’s report, the alleged activity transpired 243 times between Nov. 1, 2017 and Jan. 31, 2018. West Baton Rouge records show Price turned himself into authorities April 3, 2018.

Some three weeks ago, when the allegation was first reported in The Advocate newspaper, Price reportedly made a statement calling it a “misunderstanding” he hopes to clear up soon. He told the newspaper’s writer his focus is on “doing any and everything” he can to improve the conditions of the community.

As a podcast guest, Price said he rarely spoke of the matter because he did not want to give validity to a lie. He also pointed out that every person involved was a white male. His business, Green Gobbler, is Black owned and operated and all of its employees are Black, he added.

The report begins with the lieutenant meeting with the scrap business’ manager Jan. 28, 2018. The manager told the lieutenant that he identified Price on video surveillance receiving “fraudulent weigh-scale pay vouchers.”

Two employees manually entered false weights, according to the report.

One of the employees allegedly said he conspired with Price and several other customers to cheat the business. On Jan. 26, 2018, the employee reportedly said he would meet Price later and pay him half of the money.

On Feb. 12, 2018, the other employee allegedly said he conspired with Price. That employee reportedly said he received between $5,000 and $6,000.

On Feb. 21, 2018, another former employee allegedly said in a video interview that he conspired to falsify the weights and would meet at another location to split the money. The vouchers were about $15,000 to $20,000, according to the report. The employee reportedly admitted to accepting about $10,000.

The report stated the manager did not want to file charges on that employee since he was cooperating with the investigation.

The business manager gave the detective a DVD containing photos and tickets from the dates between 2017 and 2018, the report stated.

The Donaldsonville Community Care Committee, which held a protest march and rally last month, has endorsed Price for mayor, as well as candidates in City Council races. The event was in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the Nov. 3 mayoral election, Price faces four-term incumbent Leroy Sullivan and avid activist Travis London.