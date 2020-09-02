Bailey announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace 1st Justice Court

Special to The Çhief

I, Dwayne Bailey am announcing my candidacy for Justice of the Peace 1st Justice Court of Ascension Parish. I have been an active in the area of community for over 25 years. I have supported my community in governmental, human service, educational and church services.

Dwayne Bailey is employee at Shell Oil Co. Convent LA. He is 56 years old, married to Donna Fernandez Bailey. They have two sons Brandon and Braxton. He attended Donaldsonville High School. He is a graduate of Southern University Baton Rouge, LA. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Dwayne Bailey formerly worked for the Dept. of Health and Hospitals as a Regional Prevention Coordinator for 12 years providing research-based community programing. He served as a State contract writer and monitor for a seven-parish area. Bailey is also a national trainer of trainers in the areas of community building, drug prevention and cultural diversity.

Bailey has been an is currently impacting and serving on a state, parish and local level. Bailey currently serves on the Capital Area Human Services District Board. He was nominated by the Ascension Parish Council and Parish President Clint Cointment and Appointed by Governor John Bell Edwards. The Capital Area Human Services District Board provides public health, mental health and behavior health services for Ascension, East and West Baton Rouge, Iberville, East and West Feliciana and Point Coupee parishes.

Dwayne Bailey has also served on the Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. He was appointed by Governor Mike Foster. The Developmental Disabilities Council impacts by advocating and driving activities that affect services and supports to individuals with developmental disabilities statewide, Bailey served in the capacity as an Executive Board Member.

On a parish level Dwayne Bailey was elected to the Ascension Democratic Party Executive Committee. The DPEC assist in the election of local and state democratic candidates. Promotes Democratic Party activities, registers voters, educates voters and fund raise.

On the local level Dwayne Bailey has had an impact also he is a founding member and Board of Directors member of Faith Christian Center Church. He is also the Director of the Donaldsonville Community Health Coalition a local non-profit that provides alcohol tobacco and other drug prevention programs such as electronic music and recording classes, supported art classes and band at Donaldsonville High School. Trained teens concerning environmental law to advocate to City Council to change how liquor license impact residential areas.

Bailey also served as Band Booster Club President at Donaldsonville High School and coached biddy basketball and little league baseball in the City of Donaldsonville.

I ask the residents of District # 1 for your prayers and support as we may change and move forward.