Donaldsonville mayoral challenger responds to article on his record

Michael Tortorich

Glenn Price, a candidate in the upcoming election for Donaldsonville mayor, made a statement last week concerning an article detailing his criminal record.

Price released a video via his Facebook account, which was shared by the Donaldsonville Community Care Committee. The group has endorsed Price for mayor since he announced his candidacy July 11 during a march and rally held in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

As previously reported by this publication, records from Harris County, Texas, show Price was charged in 1988 for possession of a Group 1 controlled substance. While on probation, he was arrested again for the same charge in 1990. Records show he was sentenced to three years confinement.

In 1998, another charge for felony theft at the $1,500 to $20,000 level was dismissed. Misdemeanor possession of marijuana charges were dismissed in 1990 and 2002, according to the file.

The previous article also detailed a West Baton Rouge Parish report that alleges Price was involved in a scheme to defraud Louisiana Scrap Metal in Port Allen of $64,433.96 between Nov. 1, 2017 and Jan. 31, 2018. He has said the trial date has been moved several times, but expects to have his day in court in September.

In the opening of the social media video, Price said he has “the education, experience, and love and commitment to lead the city.”

“I’m sure by now you have either read or heard the stories in the paper my opponents have ran on me in an attempt to discredit me in your opinion,” Price said in the video. “I’m here to tell you, like anyone else, I’m human and I’m not perfect. I’ve made my mistakes when I was young, but today I’m 64 years of age. I’m ready to lead our city back to greatness.”

He went on to talk about his platform, which includes promoting business in an effort to spur job growth.

Price also said he wants to work with school officials, parents, and teachers to improve the city’s school system.

While standing along Railroad Avenue, the main street of the historic district, he said he envisions increased tourism as a way to boost revenue.

As he pointed out vacant buildings along the avenue, he mentioned how those same buildings were thriving when he was growing up.

“I’m asking you to join me so together we can bring Donaldsonville back to a place we can all be proud of,” Price said at the conclusion of the video.

In the Nov. 3 mayoral election, he will take on four-term incumbent Leroy Sullivan and Travis London.

Also a political newcomer, London said his campaign has been about putting Donaldsonville and its residents in a position to be prosperous. He said his focus is on giving residents economic opportunities.

London has been noteworthy for his dedication as an activist in many local causes.

Sullivan’s campaign card lists several accomplishments over recent years. The categories include grants, appropriations, economic development, legislative relationships, infrastructure upgrades, community support, and new development, among others.

Sullivan has overseen several investments in the city’s infrastructure, including the $9.5 million sewer rehabilitation project, $500,000 in levee enhancements, the $3.3 million road overlay project, the $2.4 million natural gas restoration (which is awaiting appropriation of $6.5 million), city street light improvements, ordinance review, elimination of the St. Patrick and Hwy. 1 underpass sewer overflow, the $1.2 million Crescent Park renovation, and the $2.1 million fire station construction project.

In recent months, the mayor has been managing city operations through the pandemic, which caused City Hall to close for two stints. He has been delivering live updates four times a week via Facebook Live and KKAY radio, and overseeing frequent online informational posts.