Delaney announces re-election bid for City Council District 1

Special to The Chief

Lauthaught A. Delaney, Sr., a life long resident of Donaldsonville, has announced his re-election for Donaldsonville City Council – District 1. Delaney, 65, is a retired Technical Advisor of Am Sty (formerly Chevron Phillips) with over 40 years of employment. Lauthaught is a graduate of Donaldsonville High School and Westside Vocational Technical School.

Delaney is an active participant in the Donaldsonville community. He is a member of Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, where he serves as a deacon and Trustee Board Member). He is also a member of St. Paul Baptist Church, Gonzales, LA. In addition, Lauthaught has volunteered at Lowery Elementary School for the Young Men of Character Program and the City of Donaldsonville Back to School Refresher Program. He serves as a volunteer board member of the Ascension Parish Library.

During his tenure as City Councilman for District 1, Delaney worked with the City Council to repave the roads in D’ville Village, Riverview Apartments, Burns Drive, Catalpa St., and Magnolia St. He helped pass a ½ cents sales tax for city-wide road improvements. In addition, Delaney was instrumental in having drainage work completed on W. 7th Street and also maintaining a balanced city budget.

Delaney stated that his future plans as City Councilman are to focus on job creation and business retention. He will continue to work for infrastructure revitalization, which includes sewer projects and street light improvement. The enforcement of blighted and abandoned property will also be a focus of his tenure. Delaney also would like to encourage the remodeling of the Lemann Memorial Center. He would like to expand recreational and cultural programs for the youth of the City and continue to support programs that assist the elderly citizens.

Lauthaught is married to Robyn Penn Delaney. They are the parents of Rev. Lauthaught Delaney, Jr. and Alayasia Delaney White. They also have four grandchildren – Kiyah Delaney, Kyle Delaney, Talaya White and Andre’ White.

Delaney is asking for your prayers, support, and vote on election day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He pledges to continue to provide reliable, dedicated, and trustworthy leadership to the citizens of District #1 of Donaldsonville.