Dwayne Bailey named to the Capitol Area Human Services District Board

Staff Report

Gov. John Bel Edwards has appointed Donaldsonville resident Dwayne Bailey to the Capitol Area Human Services District Board. Bailey is a Shell Oil Company employee at the Convent site. He has previously been employed as a Regional Prevention Coordinator with Department of Health and Hospitals. Bailey will represent Ascension parish on the seven parish board. The CAHSD Board oversees all mental health, behavioral health and public health services for the seven parish district.