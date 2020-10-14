Staff Report

Early voting begins Friday and continues daily except for Sunday through Tuesday, Oct. 27. The hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at the following locations:

Courthouse Annex, 828 S Irma Blvd, Rm #205, Gonzales

Courthouse West, 300 Houmas St, Ste, B, Donaldsonville

* Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 Hwy 42, Prairieville

The general election is Nov. 3. The runoff for local races will be Dec. 5.

Sample ballots and constitutional amendment information is available online at geauxvote.com.

*May be open limited dates. Please contact your registrar for information.