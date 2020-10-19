Early voting turnout high

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Clerk of Court Bridget Morris Hanna said the first two days of early voting has shattered records in the parish.

The totals on the opening day, Oct. 16, were: Oak Grove 1,701; Gonzales Courthouse 1,144; and Donaldsonville Courthouse 399.

The Oct. 17 figures were: Oak Grove 1,690; Gonzales 1,067; and Donaldsonville 281.

Early voting continues through Oct. 27, excluding Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Parish voters can cast their ballots at any of the three locations. To review the ballot, go to www.geauxvote.com.