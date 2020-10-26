Early voting continues throughout Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Clerk of Court Bridget Morris Hanna reported early voting figures for the three parishwide poll locations over recent days.

Early voting has been conducted at the Donaldsonville and Gonzales courthouses, and the Oak Grove Community Center.

Voting numbers for Oct. 19 were: Oak Grove 1,528; Gonzales 1,169; and Donaldsonville 268.

Figures for Oct. 20 were: Oak Grove 1,587; Gonzales 1,202; and Donaldsonville 245.

The Oct. 21 numbers were: Oak Grove 1,562; Gonzales 1,091; and Donaldsonville 191.

Totals for Oct. 22 were: Oak Grove 1,493; Gonzales 1,037; and Donaldsonville 204.

The Oct. 23 numbers were: Oak Grove 1,729; Gonzales 1,080; and Donaldsonville 154.

The Oct. 24 figures were: Oak Grove 1,677; Gonzales 1,145; and Donaldsonville 166.

Early voting concludes Tuesday. Election day is Nov. 3.