West side candidates anxiously await results

Michael Tortorich

Candidates and volunteers lined the main roads around Donaldsonville throughout the day Nov. 3, making a final push for voters.

Along Marchand Drive, a major roadway through the city, supporters waved signs for various candidates.

2020 Louisiana Election Results | Donaldsonville Chief

Both mayoral candidates Leroy Sullivan and Glenn Price had volunteers waving to passing vehicles during the day.

A visit to one of the polling places, Donaldsonville High School, revealed a short line just before 5 p.m.

A voter leaving the polls said he was impressed with the quick and friendly commissioners at the location.