Donaldsonville election results: Leroy Sullivan wins re-election

Michael Tortorich

Leroy Sullivan has won a fifth term as Donaldsonville mayor, defeating two challengers, according to complete but unofficial results.

Sullivan released the following statement after results were posted:

“It gives me great pride to end the night with a victory! This triumph comes not without a tremendous amount of work from our volunteers, supporters, and most of all, my family.

We understand that there are things our citizens would like to have and we all want those things - believe me. We encourage you to do your part, just as I will do mine. My team is ready to continue making Donaldsonville a wonderful place to work, live, play and stay.”

Cody Martin and Steven Tureau have won district judge seats in the 23rd Judicial District.

Martin garnered 52 percent of the vote over Aaron Chaisson.

Tureau had 61 percent, defeating Christopher Bridges.

Donaldsonville City Council incumbents Lauthaught Delaney, Charles Brown, and Raymond Aucoin have won re-election, unofficial results show.

Newcomer Michael Sullivan won the District 5 seat.

In the First Justice Court Justice of the Peace race, Andrew Falcon and Tamiko Francis Garrison are in a runoff.

In the First Justice Court Constable race, Jeffrey Henry received 55 percent of the vote. Murray Henry Walker had 26 percent, and Robert Gibson 19 percent.