WEATHER: Louisiana State Police monitoring highways, bridges during freeze

Staff Report

As officials across Louisiana keep a close watch on the winter weather conditions expected to move into the state, Louisiana State Police urge everyone to remain weather aware and prepare for the possibility of hazardous road conditions.

Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills, troopers stated in a social media post.

Troopers and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials will be continually monitoring bridges and surface conditions of highways, interstates, and priority routes. Motorists should be aware that bridges may freeze before crews can arrive or before a closure notice can be issued.

Drivers should stay off roadways during hazardous conditions. If driving is absolutely necessary during winter weather conditions, motorists should follow these safety tips:

• Drive slowly and carefully.

• If roadways are icy, do not use cruise control.

• Do not drive while distracted.

• Always allow for extra driving time.

• Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

• Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

• Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason.

Utilize the Louisiana 511 Traveler Information system to stay informed on road closures and detours by downloading the Louisiana 511 mobile app or by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org. This website is updated in real time with changing road conditions.