Jerry Butler thanks community for support of West Ascension Recreation Sports

Donaldsonville Chief

On Behalf of the Ascension Parish Recreation Department, Michelle Templet, Parish Councilman Alvin Coach Thomas Dist.1, my wife Mrs. Clara Butler and the West Ascension Recreation Sports programs, I would like to extend my greatest thanks for helping me identify my talents and work toward pursuing them!

Parents, coaches, government officials and friends, thank you for all the opportunities you have given me to advance my career with our children in the community of Donaldsonville and surrounding areas. You are a fantastic group of individuals. I appreciate the community for always supporting me, teaching me and sticking up for me.

I have learned so many important lessons through my journey as your recreational coordinator. Thank you for helping me improve my leadership skills and abilities. You’re fantastic, and our kids are great in so many ways.

Since I started working for the community, I have learned so much that has helped me become a better professional and a better person. It's been a wonderful year this basketball season, and I have had wonderful employees who know how to bring out the best in me.

Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for all your support and encouragement this year! Let's move forward for a better community and a better resource for our children. None of us got to where we are alone. Whether the assistance we received was obvious or subtle, acknowledging someone's help is a big part of understanding the importance of saying thank you.

We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives. I appreciate everyone this year!

"Appreciation is a wonderful thing: it makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well."

Coach Jerry C Butler,

Coordinator Ascension Parish Recreation Department and President of West Ascension Recreation Sports Programs