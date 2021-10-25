Letter to the Editor: Church thanks community for supporting health fair

Special to The Chief

Second Mount Olive Baptist Church thanks everyone for participating in its Health and Wellness Breast Cancer Awareness Fair on Oct. 16. It was a valuable health education event for our community.

The church appreciates the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan for offering their services and time during the event.

We received many positive comments from our church family, and community members about the meaningful experience the fair was for everyone who attended, especially the River Parish Community College students.

Our success was in no small part due to experts such as Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Cross Over Mental Health, CareSouth, RPCC, and Mobile Spa who could answer questions, disseminate information and administer informative screenings and vaccinations.

Thank you to the volunteers for your time and dedication you gave to this event. Through such programs as this Health and Wellness Fair, we can work together toward the goal of helping our communities in the world become healthier. We hope to see you next year.

Second Mount Olive Baptist Church