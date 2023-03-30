LETTER: Councilman points to community action in progress

Staff Report

Parish Councilman Alvin "Coach" Thomas is in the stage of moving forward to rebuild and restore our community.

I'm serving people, not political parties. I am the commander and chief of District 1 and the whole westbank of Ascension Parish.

Once again a better city and community will grow when work is done and helping the people advance in our town. I will make your choice heard and stand up for what’s right.

This work in the photo will help all the drainage in the Port Barre area. The excess water will flow freely wroth the community. I'm fighting to make our families for a better city.

If you see a need, you take the lead.

It is the service we are not obliged to give that people value most. I'm leading the way. Keep in mind leaders make a difference. Leadership, experience, and values means something in the city and District 1.

I have learned throughout this journey that we must live the spirit of service with a progressive beat. Love has to be put into action and that action is building a better community.

I will continue to serve you.

Alvin "Coach" Thomas

Ascension Parish Council District 1