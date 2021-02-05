Two Bulldogs sign letters
Kyle Riviere
Donaldsonville Chief
National Signing Day was special for two Ascension Catholic Bulldog seniors as both Owen Smith and Jacob Dunn signed their letters of intent. All-district offensive lineman Owen Smith is headed to Arkansas at Monticello to continue his football career. All-district infielder Jacob Dunn will be headed to Baton Rouge Community College to continue his baseball career. At BRCC, he will join his cousin William Dunn, a former Bulldog standout.