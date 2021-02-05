Two Bulldogs sign letters

National Signing Day was special for two Ascension Catholic Bulldog seniors as both Owen Smith and Jacob Dunn signed their letters of intent. All-district offensive lineman Owen Smith is headed to Arkansas at Monticello to continue his football career. All-district infielder Jacob Dunn will be headed to Baton Rouge Community College to continue his baseball career. At BRCC, he will join his cousin William Dunn, a former Bulldog standout.