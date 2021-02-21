High-energy Bulldogs extend win streak with Cristo Rey victory

Donaldsonville Chief

Ascension Catholic stormed past Cristo Rey for an 82-48 win on Feb. 19, with 10 Bulldogs scoring points.

Demarco Harry led the Bulldogs with 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Khai Prean electrified the crowd with three high-flying dunks in his 18-point performance.

J’mond Tapp contributed 13, and Gavin Richardson added 11, with three from long range. Gage Breaux also had three 3-pointers. Adrian Prean Jr. tallied four. Calvin Delone Jr., Jackson Bourgeois, Travis Cedotal Jr. and Lashawn Bell all scored baskets.

In earlier games, the Bulldogs picked up victories over West St. John and Ascension Christian.

For Ascension Catholic head coach Kylon Green, the difference has been in his team’s energy—no matter the adversity or success.

“I thought the effort was there and the energy was there for the past three or four games,” Green said. “It’s about finding the energy and getting some confidence heading into the playoffs.”

Though he thought the Bulldogs started out a bit flat on offense, he commended them for coming out strong in the second half.

“I felt like Cristo Rey played hard. Give them a lot of credit. They came in and played hard before they go to the playoffs themselves,” he said.

Playing with energy and as a team continues to be the goal for the Bulldogs as they head into the playoffs.

“The improvement is really based on our energy. In the winning streak, we’ve been one team. It doesn’t matter the score, the energy has been there. No matter if the shots were falling, the energy has been there. That’s all I can ask is for us to come in and play hard. If we carry the energy to the playoffs, we should be able to do some good things.”