Donaldsonville basketball players make all-district

Just recently, the All-District 9-3A basketball teams were named, and many Donaldsonville players made the cut.

Of the two squads, the Donaldsonville girl's team had the biggest year.

The Lady Tigers went 12-8 during the regular season. This included another tremendous run in league play, as they only lost one game.

It was just Donaldsonville's second year playing in District 9-3A, and the Lady Tigers won their second straight district championship.

This tremendous accomplishment led to Donaldsonville earning the No. 12 seed for the Class 3A playoffs. That awarded them a first-round home game.

In round one, the Lady Tigers rolled past Booker T. Washington - New Orleans, 53-28.

In the second round, Donaldsonville went on the road and upset fifth-seeded Kaplan, 49-45. This pushed the Lady Tigers through to the state quarterfinals for the second time in the past three years.

There, Donaldsonville went on the road to face fourth-seeded Brusly. The Lady Tigers fought hard, but in the end, they fell by a score of 54-52.

Five Donaldsonville players were named to the All-District 9-3A team.

Leading the charge was junior point guard Tia Richard, who was named the district's MVP. Also earning honors was her teammate Shauncey Joseph. She was named the league's Defensive MVP.

Richard was a first-team selection, and Joseph made the second team.

Joining Richard on the first unit was Tia Joseph. Joining Shauncey Joseph on the second team were Janae Southall and Lakia Bell.

Also, for the second straight season, head coach Shawancy Joseph was named the District 9-3A Coach of the Year.

The Donaldsonville boys didn't have the kind of success the girls did in 2021, but they still had a productive season.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they had a hard time getting games played due to complications with COVID-19.

Donaldsonville had seven games cancelled this season due to the virus. They ended the regular season with an 8-7 overall record.

Only playing 15 games, the Tigers had to settle for a No. 22 seed in the Class 3A playoffs. This forced them to go on the road to face No. 11 St. Martinville in the opening round.

Donaldsonville had its season ended with a 67-53 first-round loss. St. Martinville went on to make a memorable run in the playoffs. They reached the Class 3A state title game, where they loss to champion Madison Prep.

The Tigers had two players make the All-District 9-3A squad. Most notably, point guard Lawerence Forcell was named the district's MVP.

Of course, Forcell made the first team. He was the Tigers' lone first-team selection.

Making the second team for Donaldsonville was Rayien Oatis.

The District 9-3A Coach of the Year award went to Lutcher's J.P. Piper. The Bulldogs earned the No. 18 seed for the playoffs and upset Union Parish in the first round, before losing to South Beauregard in round two.