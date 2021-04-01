Ascension Catholic stumbles late in loss to E.D. White

Michael Tortorich

A late-game surge lifted E.D. White to an 8-2 victory over Ascension Catholic in a non-district match-up March 30, in Donaldsonville.

Clinging to a 2-1 lead, the visitors from Thibodaux picked up a pair of runs in the sixth inning and four more for insurance in the seventh to put a damper on senior night for the Bulldogs.

Earlier, the seniors were honored by their families, friends, teammates, and coaches. The seniors are first baseman Sarah Esneault, center fielder Miranda Landry, shortstop Mackenzie Marroy, second baseman Maddie Tripode and right fielder Amelie Husers.

The Bulldogs had their share of bright spots in the early innings. Marroy hit a 3-2 pitch to deep centerfield for a double in the first.

In the bottom of the second, Landry hit a single to center. Catcher Aubrey Delatte, an eighth-grader, drove in Landry with a towering hit to center.

The Cardinals had an answer in the top of the third with a pair of doubles to take a 2-1 lead. Esneault was able to end the threat by fielding a sharply-hit ball at first base.

Marroy was in scoring position in the bottom of the third after drawing a walk, then stealing both second and third. A ground out ended the inning.

In the fourth, the Bulldogs had another opportunity after getting two runners on base, but came away with no runs.

Katelyn Marroy, an eighth-grader, moved her sister Mackenzie over to third base with a deep fly to left. A ground out ended the inning.

In the top of the sixth, the Cardinals picked up two runs to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Bulldogs kept battling as Esneault led off with a double. Delatte followed with an RBI double to the centerfield wall. That cut the E.D. White lead to 4-2.

In the top of the seventh, the Cardinals added four runs to secure the win.

Sydney Viallon, an eighth-grader, pitched the full game for Ascension Catholic.