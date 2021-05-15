Parish basketball players make All-District 7-1A

Both Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian girl’s basketball teams may have missed out on making the postseason field in 2020-21, but multiple players from each squad have been named All-District 7-1A.

Altogether, six Ascension Parish products made the team. Ascension Catholic had the most selections with four.

The Lady Bulldogs had their share of struggles in the shortened 2020-21 season. Ascension Catholic finished the year with an overall record of 3-12 and missed the playoffs.

Leading the charge for the Bulldogs all season was sophomore Kaitlyn Brooks. Brooks has continued to be one of the best players in the parish. This is the third straight year she has been named all district.

This past season, Brooks averaged 14 points, five assists and three steals per game. She was the only player from Ascension Parish on the All-District 7-1A first team.

Joining her on the first unit were St. John’s J’Nyria Kelly, East Iberville’s Dedreka Wilson and White Castle’s Kardae Gales and Cambrieon Link.

Making the second team for Ascension Catholic was senior forward Mackenzie Marroy. Marroy averaged seven points, eight rebounds and five assists per game this past season.

Ascension Christian also had a player make the second team. That distinction went to senior Grace Lewis. Lewis averaged 11 points and five steals per contest in 2020-21.

Lewis and the Lady Lions went 4-10 and missed out on the postseason.

The other players making the All-District 7-1A second team were East Iberville’s Taylor Gordon and Ty Mosby and St. John’s Isabelle LoBue.

Two Ascension Catholic players were honorable-mention selections on the all-district squad. Those two players were junior Lainie Comeaux and sophomore Anna Schexnayder.

Ascension Christian also had an honorable-mention performer. That was eighth-grader Carlyn LeBlanc.

Tying Ascension Catholic with four selections were both White Castle and St. John. East Iberville had the most players on the all-district team with seven.

The Lady Tigers had a phenomenal season. They had to settle for district runner-up after only being able to play two league games.

However, East Iberville went on to be the top seed in the Class 1A playoffs. The Lady Tigers made a run all the way to the championship game, where they defeated Northwood-Lena, 50-46, to claim the 1A crown.

Dedreka Wilson was named the District 7-1A Defensive Player of the Year.

Though, White Castle did defeat East Iberville during the season. That allowed it to capture the District 7-1A title.

The Lady Bulldogs went on to be the seventh seed in the Class 1A playoffs. They reached the state quarterfinals, before being eliminated.

White Castle head coach Khary Carrell was named the District 7-1A Coach of the Year.

Also, St. John’s J’Nyria Kelly was named the District 7-1A Player of the Year. Kelly and the Lady Eagles earned the No. 6 seeding in the Division-IV playoffs. St. John reached the second round, before being eliminated.