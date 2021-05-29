Parish softball players make All-District 7-1A

The All-District 7-1A softball team was recently released, and 18 players from Ascension Parish made the squad.

Eleven selections came from Ascension Christian. The Lady Lions are fresh off of completing the greatest season in their program’s history.

During the regular season, the Lady Lions went 12-8. Unfortunately for Ascension Christian, eight of its games were cancelled during the year. Also, all eight of the Lady Lions’ losses came against teams in Class 3A and higher.

Still, Ascension Christian was able to do two things they had never done—the Lady Lions beat parish rival Ascension Catholic, and they captured the District 7-1A championship. It was the program’s first-ever district title.

More history awaited Ascension Christian.

The Lady Lions entered the Division-IV postseason as the No. 3 seed, the highest seeding the program has ever had.

In the opening round, they faced 14th-seeded Ascension Catholic. For the second time this season, the Lady Lions won the game—this time, by a 2-0 score. It was Ascension Christian’s first-ever playoff victory.

It pushed them through to the state quarterfinals, where the Lady Lions beat sixth-seeded Cedar Creek, 8-3. That punched their ticket to the state tournament in Sulphur for the first time in program history.

Unfortunately for the Lady Lions, their journey ended there. They lost to defending champion Catholic High of Pointe Coupee in the semifinals.

Head coach George Gutierrez was named the District 7-1A Coach of the Year. Gutierrez recently decided to step down as the Lady Lions’ head coach.

Senior pitcher Maddie Gautreau was named the District 7-1A MVP. Gautreau was not only the Lady Lions’ ace from the circle, but she hit .381 with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

Also making the first team for Ascension Christian were four other seniors in Hallie Dupre, Layla Thompson, Michelle Juban and Skye Fontenot. Dupre had a monster year, hitting .500 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs.

Two freshmen made the first team for Ascension Christian. They were left-fielder Noelle Laiche and short stop Harper Dupre.

Making the second team for the Lady Lions were centerfielder Mattie Dixon and right-fielder Emily Swanson.

Being named honorable mention were Christiona Raven and Emma Guy.

Ascension Catholic had a very young team in 2021. This resulted in the Lady Bulldogs having a bit of an up-and-down season.

They finished with a record of 9-9. Like Ascension Christian, Ascension Catholic had eight of its game cancelled.

Also, six of the Lady Bulldogs’ nine losses came against upper-classification schools.

They reached the playoffs as the No. 14 seed in Division-IV, but they were defeated by the Lady Lions in the opening round.

Four Lady Bulldogs made the All-District 7-1A first team. Two were seniors in infielders Mackenzie Marroy and Madison Tripode. Tripode hit .367, while Marroy had three home runs and 18 RBIs.

Sophomore third-baseman Raegan Tripode made the first team after leading the team in hitting with a .412 average. Eighth-grader Sydney Viallon was a first-team all-district pitcher, after going 4-4 with a 2.60 ERA from the circle.

Making the second team was eighth-grade catcher Aubrey Delatte. Two seniors were honorable-mention selections in first-baseman Sarah Esneault and centerfielder Miranda Landry.