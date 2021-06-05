Chief unveils All-Parish boy’s basketball team

It was a challenging yet successful year for high-school boy’s basketball in Ascension Parish. Four of the six teams in the area made the playoffs.

The St. Amant Gators won more games than any other boy’s team in the parish. St. Amant went 20-5, earned the No. 16 seeding for the playoffs and hosted a first-round game.

It was the first time the Gators played a playoff game in the Gold Dome since 2009. St. Amant rolled past No. 17 Southside, 68-52. It was the program's first postseason victory in three years.

The win pushed the Gators through to the second round, where they fell to top seed and eventual state runner-up Natchitoches Central.

East Ascension went 10-11 during the regular season, but on the strength of its schedule, the Spartans earned the No. 13 seeding for the playoffs.

In the opening round, they cruised past Woodlawn, 58-44. It was the fifth season in a row in which the Spartans have won at least one playoff game.

In the second round, East Ascension had to go on the road to face fourth-seeded Hahnville. It was the end of the journey there as they were eliminated.

The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs went 9-9 during the regular season and garnered the No. 10 seed in the Division-IV playoffs.

In the opening round, the Bulldogs drew a tough first-round matchup as they had to go on the road to face seventh-seeded Opelousas Catholic. Ascension Catholic was defeated there.

Donaldsonville had seven games cancelled this season due to the virus. They ended the regular season with an 8-7 overall record.

Only playing 15 games, the Tigers had to settle for a No. 22 seed in the Class 3A playoffs. This forced them to go on the road to face eventual state runner-up St. Martinville in the opening round. The Tigers were defeated, ending their season.

Ascension Christian went 10-10 during the regular season, but they were left out of the Division-IV playoffs.

In the 21 games they were able to get played, Dutchtown went 10-11. The Griffins missed out on the playoffs.

Here is the Weekly Citizen’s All-Parish boy’s basketball team:

First Team

Jakobe Singleton (St. Amant)

Lawerence Forcell (Donaldsonville)

Keith Thomas (East Ascension)

Letavian Crockett (St. Amant)

Treyon Delmore (East Ascension)

Demarco Harry (Ascension Catholic)

Second Team

Robert Youngblood (Dutchtown)

Khai Prean (Ascension Catholic)

Stephen Aguillard (Dutchtown)

Elijah Huber (Ascension Christian)

Rayien Oatis (Donaldsonville)

Troy Dunn (East Ascension)

Honorable Mention

Jah’leel Ester (St. Amant)

Nderius Walker (East Ascension)

Trace Forbes (St. Amant)

Ethan Cormier (Ascension Christian)

MVP – Jakobe Singleton (St. Amant)

Coach of the Year – Travis Uzee (St. Amant)