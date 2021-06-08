Parish players make All-District 7-1A baseball team

It was another successful season of Class 1A baseball in Ascension Parish as both Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian finished at the top of District 7-1A.

As a result, a plethora of players from each team were named to the all-district squad. Altogether, 20 of the area’s athletes were selected.

The team with the most players to make the squad was Ascension Catholic.

The Bulldogs had a tremendous season under first-year head coach Gee Cassard. Ascension Catholic went 21-7 overall. This included an undefeated run to the District 7-1A championship.

Six of the Bulldogs’ seven losses came against upper-classification schools. In fact, Ascension Catholic beat 12 teams this season that were in Class 3A or above. One of those victories came against parish foe Dutchtown, a Class 5A quarterfinalist.

The Bulldogs went on to earn the No. 2 seeding in the Division-IV playoffs, allowing them to host a first-round, best-of-three series against No. 15 St. Martin’s Episcopal.

Ascension Catholic rolled to a sweep, winning by scores of 11-4 and 12-1. This pushed the program through to the state quarterfinals for the seventh straight season (excluding 2020).

There, the Bulldogs hosted Opelousas Catholic, the team that ousted them from the state tournament in 2019.

In game one, Ascension Catholic led late, but the Vikings surged back for a 5-4 victory. In game two, the Bulldogs trailed by a run heading into the seventh inning, but they gutted out a 5-4 win to force a deciding game three.

In the third game, the Bulldogs led 2-0, just one out away from victory. However, Opelousas Catholic scored two to tie it and send the game to an extra inning. There, the Vikings captured a 4-2 win.

Ascension Catholic’s streak of three straight trips to the state tournament came to an end.

Twelve Bulldogs made the All-District 7-1A team. This included senior Jacob Dunn, who was named the district’s MVP.

Dunn made the first team as both a pitcher and a utility player. When he wasn’t on the mound, Dunn was starting at shortstop for the Bulldogs.

Baylor Leonard made the first team as a pitcher, and he made the second unit as a second-baseman. The same went for Bryce Leonard. He made the first team as a third-baseman, and he made the second team as a pitcher.

Jacques Husers made the first team as a designated hitter, and he made the second team as a pitcher.

Also making the first team for Ascension Catholic were catcher Lex Melancon, first-baseman Joel Landry and outfielders Brooks Leonard and Andrew Landry.

Also making the second team was outfielder Demarco Harry.

Honorable-mention selections for Ascension Catholic were Kaleb Reddicks, Trent Landry and Jackson Landry.

Cassard was named the District 7-1A Coach of the Year.

Eight players made the all-district team for Ascension Christian.

The Lions went 19-13 during their first full season under head coach Jared Kleinpeter. This was good enough to make them the District 7-1A runners-up.

Unfortunately for the Lions, they missed out on making the playoffs.

Leading the charge for Ascension Christian all season was Aubrey Gathright. Gathright was named first-team all-district as both a pitcher and a shortstop.

Also making the first team were second-baseman Braxton Hudnall and outfielder Brandon Tregre.

The Lions’ second-team selections were pitcher Wyatt Burrat, first-baseman Brennan Hunt, outfielder Brady Gueho and designated hitter Jack Markey.

Layton Melancon was an honorable-mention selection for the Lions.