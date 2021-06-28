Five parish baseball players make All-State teams

Recently, the Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its All-State baseball teams, and Ascension Parish was well represented.

In all, five parish players were named to the LSWA All-State squads. One player made the Class 5A team, and four were selected in Class 1A.

The team that garnered the most selections was Ascension Catholic. Three Bulldog athletes were named LSWA All-State honorable mention.

Under first-year head coach Gee Cassard. Ascension Catholic went 21-7 overall. This included an undefeated run to the District 7-1A championship.

More than half of Ascension Catholic’s victories came against bigger schools that were in Class 3A or above.

The Bulldogs went on to earn the No. 2 seeding in the Division-IV playoffs, allowing them to host a first-round, best-of-three series against No. 15 St. Martin’s Episcopal.

Ascension Catholic pulled off a sweep, punching its ticket to the state quarterfinals for the seventh straight season (excluding 2020).

There, the Bulldogs lost a heartbreaking three-game series against Opelousas Catholic. They lost two games by three combined runs.

Making the All-State squad for Ascension Catholic was senior Jacob Dunn, who was also named the District 7-1A MVP. Dunn was the Bulldogs’ ace on the mound. He was also a starter at shortstop and one of the top hitters on the team.

Bryce Leonard also made the All-State squad. Leonard was an all-district selection as both a third-baseman and a pitcher.

The final All-State selection for the Bulldogs was catcher Lex Melancon.

Also making the LSWA Class 1A All-State team as an honorable-mention selection was Ascension Christian’s Aubrey Gathright.

Gathright was a first-team District 7-1A selection as both a pitcher and a shortstop. He helped lead the Lions to a 19-13 record and runner-up finish in the district.

The LSWA Class 1A MVP was Oak Grove pitcher Chad Ashburn, who led Oak Grove to its first state title since 2001.

His head coach, Ty Rollinson was named the LSWA Class 1A Coach of the Year.

One Ascension Parish player made the LSWA Class 5A All-State team. That distinction went to Dutchtown pitcher Nathan Monceaux, who was an honorable-mention selection.

Monceaux had a sensational season. He was named the District 5-5A MVP.

Monceaux helped lead Dutchtown to a runner-up finish in the district. The Griffins tied St. Amant for second.

Dutchtown went 23-10 during the regular season and earned the No. 10 seed in the Class 5A playoffs. The Griffins hosted a first-round game against Covington, a game they won, 6-5.

In the second round, Dutchtown visited No. 7 Benton and pulled off a sweep with wins of 6-1 and 4-3. This pushed the Griffins through to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

There, Dutchtown lost to second-seeded West Monroe in two games. The Rebels went on to finish as state runners-up.

Barbe pitcher Jack Walker was named the LSWA Class 5A MVP. The Mississippi State signee went 13-0 with a miniscule ERA of 0.48.

His head coach, Glenn Cecchini was named the LSWA Class 5A Coach of the Year. Cecchini and White helped lead Barbe to a state championship in 2021.