Last mentoring session held for young parish athletes

Contributed Report

The last mentoring session for the summer was held on Aug. 7, and it was an awesome experience for the kids in attendance.

The Forever Young Foundation would like to take time out to thank Louis George for volunteering this summer. The foundation would also like to thank the parents, who entrusted the Forever Young Foundation Inc. and Shooting for the Stars to take theirs kids on an Educational Field trip to the River Road African-American Museum in Donaldsonville.

The Forever Young Foundation also wants to thank Darryl Hambrick and his Staff for the hospitality, as well as all their sponsors: Live Royally Network, Harvetta Reddix, Mignon Barnes and Austin Percival with Party Trains 2 Geaux, who contributed to the successful day.