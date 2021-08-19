Parish football players to watch in 2021

The high-school football season officially begins Sept. 3.

After the pandemic shortened 2020, players and coaches throughout the state are hoping to have a full season here in 2021.

Here are some of the parish football players to watch this upcoming season:

J’Mond Tapp (Ascension Catholic)

J’Mond Tapp is the most heavily-recruited player in Ascension Parish. The senior defensive lineman is ranked as a four-star prospect, and 247Sports has him ranked as the 128th-best prospect in the country for 2022. Last season, Tapp piled up 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He was named both the District 7-1A Defensive MVP and the Ascension Parish Defensive MVP.

Dylan Sampson (Dutchtown)

Dylan Sampson is another highly-recruited parish player heading into his senior season. The Dutchtown running back has been nearly unstoppable for the past two seasons. As a sophomore, he rushed for more than 1,800 yards and nearly 30 touchdowns. Last year, he rushed for 1,357 yards and 15 scores in just eight games. He’s been the Ascension Parish Offensive MVP for the past two seasons. He’s a Tennessee commit.

Cole Poirrier (St. Amant)

Heading into 2021, arguably the best quarterback in Ascension Parish will be St. Amant senior Cole Poirrier. Poirrier has started for the Gators under center for the past two seasons. He also handles St. Amant’s kicking duties. Last year, Poirrier was named first-team All-District 5-5A as an athlete, and he was named first-team All-Parish quarterback.

Rionte Jones (East Ascension)

The Spartans lost many starters from last year’s defense, but one player they return is middle linebacker Rionte Jones. Jones is one of the top leaders on the team. He’s also one of the best defensive players in the area. Last season, Jones was first-team all district as he collected 63 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions. Jones also earned first-team All-Metro honors.

Treveyon Brown (Donaldsonville)

No quarterback in Ascension Parish has as much starting experience as Treveyon Brown. In 2021, Brown will become a four-year starter for the Tigers. He led an explosive Donaldsonville offense that averaged 35 points per game last season. Brown was named both first-team all district and All Parish.

Khai Prean (Ascension Catholic)

Khai Prean is the most heavily-recruited 2023 prospect in Ascension. The junior running back is a four-star prospect with scholarship offers from teams such as Mississippi State, Tennessee, Colorado and Michigan State. He’s ranked 158th nationally by Rivals. Prean was the Co-Offensive MVP in District 7-1A last season. He was also All-State.

Tanner Vadnais (Dutchtown)

Dutchtown lost many of its top defensive players from last season, but they will bring back a returning star in Tanner Vadnais. Vadnais has shown great versatility for the Griffin defense, being able to play both safety and linebacker. Last season, he was a first-team all-district and All-Parish selection.

Walter Samuel (East Ascension)

Walter Samuel came out of nowhere last season to earn first-team all-district honors as East Ascension’s running back. Head coach Darnell Lee thinks he can be even better this year. He said that Samuel has bulked up to 205 pounds, but he’s still “probably the fastest person on the team.”

Robert Kent (Donaldsonville)

Robert Kent returns as one of the most versatile players in Ascension Parish. Kent does a little bit of everything for the Tigers. On offense, he’s one of their most explosive running backs. On defense, he was a second-team all-district linebacker last season. And on special teams, he’s one of the most dangerous return men in the area.

Dylan Carpenter (St. Amant)

Junior Dylan Carpenter may just be in for a breakout season in 2021. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Gator defensive lineman has been getting plenty of attention this offseason. He recently received his first scholarship offer from Tulane. After losing many key players up front, Carpenter will be looked upon to step up as the Gators’ anchor on the D-line.