More parish football games altered in wake of Ida

The high-school football schedule for teams throughout southeast Louisiana continued to get altered this week in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Once again, some of those changes affected Ascension Parish teams.

The area team that was most greatly affected was Ascension Catholic. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs were forced to cancel their scheduled matchup.

The city of Donaldsonville experienced widespread electrical outages during the storm. This included Ascension Catholic High School and many of the players and coaches’ homes.

All of Ascension Parish’s week-one matchups were canceled when parish school board superintendent David Alexander ruled that all area high-school athletic practices and games would be put on hold for the rest of the week.

Another week of complications brought upon by Ida has forced the Bulldogs to scrap their scheduled game against Metairie Parke Country Day.

Fortunately for Ascension Catholic, it was only one of two schools in the parish that was lucky enough to play a jamboree. The Bulldogs were impressive in that exhibition game, beating Episcopal, 14-0.

Episcopal, a 2A school, went undefeated during the 2020 regular season.

Things look like they will be getting close to normal soon for the Bulldogs. Ascension Catholic plans to get back on the field next week. The Bulldogs will finally open the 2021 season with a road game against Archbishop Hannan on Sept. 16.

St. Amant was able to salvage its second game. That wasn’t the case in the previous two weeks.

St. Amant was set for a jamboree on the road against Hammond, but that contest was canceled at the last minute.

Then, all week-one football games in Ascension were canceled as well.

More complications presented themselves for St. Amant in week two. Its scheduled opponent was Booker T. Washington, but the New Orleans-based school was simply not ready to play due to Ida.

Head coach David Oliver was forced to find another opponent for this week. Thankfully for St. Amant, he did just that. St. Amant scheduled a game against Walker.

The new artificial field turf is not yet complete at The Pit, so the Gators had to move the game to Dutchtown High on Saturday night, as the Griffins were scheduled to play Evangel Christian at home on Friday.

Ascension Christian was supposed to host Ben Franklin in week two, but the Lions’ New Orleans-based opponent could not compete.

As a result, Ascension Christian was able to schedule Centerville in Ben Franklin’s place, but the location of the game had to be moved.

The Lions’ stadium sustained damage to its bleachers and field during the hurricane. Therefore, the game between Ascension Christian and Centerville was moved to Plaquemine High on Thursday night.

Both East Ascension and Donaldsonville had their week-two games remain unchanged, for the most part.

Due to the new turf not being done at East Ascension, the Spartans were supposed to play Scotlandville at Dutchtown on Saturday night. But with St. Amant moving its game there on Saturday, East Ascension vs. Scotlandville was moved up to Thursday.

Donaldsonville’s week-two game at Port Allen on Friday night did not have to be changed.