Changes made to parish football schedule this week

Staff Report

There have been some changes to the Ascension Parish high-school football schedule for this week.

Ascension Catholic will now be playing Archbishop Hannan at Pearl River High School on Thursday night. The game was originally supposed to be in Donaldsonville, but the new turf has not been completed at Floyd Boutte Stadium.

Ascension Christian will visit Ben Franklin on Friday.

The Lions were supposed to play at Houma Christian this week, but Houma Christian was not ready to play due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida. In the Warriors’ place, Ascension Christian will face Ben Franklin, a team the Lions were supposed to play in week two.

Donaldsonville will face White Castle on Thursday night. That game will be played at Plaquemine High, due to the turf at Floyd Boutte Stadium not being complete.

Dutchtown will host Covington on Friday night.

East Ascension’s new turf is not yet installed, so the Spartans will play Brother Martin at Dutchtown on Thursday night.

East Ascension was supposed to play Destrehan, but the Wildcats were not ready to compete due to the aftermath of the hurricane.

Finally, St. Amant will be at Dutchtown on Saturday night to face John F. Kennedy. The new turf has yet to be completed at The Pit.