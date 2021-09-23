Former parish great to coach against alma mater

It wasn’t that long ago when Devon Breaux was on the field, scoring touchdowns and leading Donaldsonville to the playoffs.

But on Thursday night, his role will take quite the shift. Breaux will be on the sidelines, trying to lead his team to a victory over the Donaldsonville Tigers.

Over the summer, Breaux was named the new head coach at Thrive Academy. His new team will face Donaldsonville at Plaquemine High on Thursday night.

Breaux is hoping to turn the program around. As a player, he knew all about winning.

Breaux was a standout athlete while at Donaldsonville. He was a four-year starter for the Tigers and helped lead the program to a district championship.

Breaux had a phenomenal senior season that earned him first-team All-State honors. He threw for 2,873 yards and 24 touchdowns, while rushing for 931 yards and 13 more scores.

Breaux was also named the District 7-3A Offensive Player of the Year. As a recruit, he was graded a three-star.

He eventually signed with Tulane, where he participated in both football and track.

Breaux played four seasons for the football team. Transitioning to wide receiver, he finished with 42 career catches for 640 yards and five touchdowns. His best year came in 2015, when he made 25 grabs for 431 yards and three scores.

Breaux was also a standout on the Tulane track team. In 2015, he won the AAC conference title in the long jump.

Breaux went on to play briefly in the Canadian Football League, where he was a part of the Hamilton Tiger Cat organization.

He began his coaching career where his playing career began. Breaux was an assistant coach at Donaldsonville for two seasons.

He then made the move to Thrive Academy, where he has been an assistant for the past two years. In 2019, he coached the wide receivers. Last season, he became the team’s offensive coordinator.

Thrive Academy’s football program is still in its infancy stages.

The school was founded in 2011, and it didn’t move to a permanent campus (Brightside Drive in Baton Rouge) until 2015.

Thrive is in Class 1A. This is only the school’s third season playing varsity football.

In its first season in 2019, Thrive went 1-8, with its only win coming by way of a forfeit. Last season, the Bulldogs were 0-5, with their last two losses coming by way of shutouts.

Breaux is the program’s third head coach in the past three years.

A challenge certainly awaits him as he tries to build the program into a winner. They will face a very tough schedule in 2021.

Next week, the Bulldogs are scheduled to face another parish heavyweight in Ascension Catholic. Being a part of District 6-1A, Thrive will also have to face powerhouse Southern Lab on Oct. 22.

Breaux’s tenure officially began with a 37-6 loss on the road against Capitol of Class 2A.