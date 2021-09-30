Dutchtown rolls, other parish teams pick up wins

As the volleyball season has progressed, Dutchtown has asserted itself as the most successful team in the parish.

The Lady Griffins kept rolling this week as they reeled off three straight victories.

First, Dutchtown swept Lutcher. On Tuesday, the Lady Griffins defeated Parkview Baptist at home by scores of 25-16, 25-15, 23-25 and 25-22.

In the victory, Alexis Logarbo had 15 assists, 10 kills and five blocks, while Taylor Heeb had 15 assists and eight kills.

Cadie Kusy led the team in digs with 14, and Alexa Womack added 10. Both Kendall Davis and Avery Bellanger had seven kills.

On Wednesday night, Dutchtown hit the road for a parish and district clash against St. Amant in the Gold Dome. The Lady Griffins cruised to a straight-sets victory with scores of 25-20, 25-10 and 25-22.

Logarbo had 15 assists and 12 kills, while Heeb had eight kills and eight digs.

As for the leaders for St. Amant, Amaya Evans piled up 11 kills, and Ja’Lynn Jones led the team in assists with 19.

The victory improved Dutchtown’s record to 12-4, which is the best in the parish.

The loss to Dutchtown cooled off some of the momentum St. Amant had gathered prior to the matchup. The Lady Gators had won four of their previous five matches.

The defeat dropped St. Amant’s record to 8-11 overall.

St. Amant’s district counterpart East Ascension ended a three-match losing streak with a five-set victory over Live Oak on Tuesday.

The Lady Spartans dropped the opening set, but then answered back with wins in the second, fourth and decisive fifth sets (23-25, 25-8, 24-26, 25-23, 15-9).

That huge victory improved East Ascension’s record to 8-9 overall.

In Division IV, Donaldsonville continued to struggle. The Lady Tigers dropped to 0-3 with a straight-sets loss to Plaquemine on Tuesday.

In Division V, Ascension Christian bounced back after dropping three straight matches. The Lady Lions swept both White Castle and St. James to improve to 4-3 overall.

Ascension Catholic picked up its biggest win of the year when the Lady Bulldogs swept St. John on Tuesday by scores of 26-24, 25-9 and 25-15.

That victory improved Ascension Catholic’s overall record to 7-10, but most importantly, the Lady Bulldogs remained undefeated in district play.

Ascension Catholic is hoping for a big second half of the season. Before the year, head coach Janelle Leonard said that she expected her young team would improve as the season progressed.

“The goal is to get them where they need to be to compete, and we have started that process,” Leonard said. “I have an amazing group of freshmen who work extremely hard and who love the game of volleyball. If I can keep them on track mentally, we will see great things from them in the future.”