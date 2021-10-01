Tigers remain undefeated with blowout victory

Contributed Report

Donaldsonville kept rolling on Thursday night, earning a blowout victory on the road over Kentwood that improved its record to 4-0 for the first time since 2017.

The game was never close for the Tigers. They raced out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Donaldsonville defense set the tone as it produced three interception returns for touchdowns in the opening period. Troy Cole, Robert Kent and Jamarcus Miller had the scores.

Kent later had an 80-yard touchdown run that put them ahead, 26-6, at halftime.

In the third quarter, quarterback Treveyon Brown hit Raiyen Oatis for a 12-yard score. In the fourth, Brown hooked up with Lawrence Forcell for an 85-yard touchdown to give them a resounding 40-6 victory.

Brown threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 32 yards. Forcell had three catches for 100 yards and a score.

Kent ran for 167 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries.

The Tigers will open District 9-3A play next Friday night as they visit eighth-ranked E.D. White.