Bulldogs take care of business again still Tigers

For the last two season, Ascension Catholic has dominated District 7-1A.

Nothing has changed in 2021.

The Bulldogs continued to lay waste to the teams in their league on Friday night. Playing winless East Iberville at White Castle High, Ascension Catholic jumped on the Tigers early and never let up until the game was well in hand.

In the end, the Bulldogs rolled to a 57-12 victory. It was their fourth straight win.

Ascension Catholic was coming off of a huge road victory against 4A St. Michael. The Bulldogs had to come from behind late in that contest to get the win.

But there wasn’t any letdown on Friday night. Before Bulldog fans could blink, their team was up 21-0.

“We challenged them to come out fast and execute early, and I really thought that they did that. We took control of the game in the first quarter, and we continued that on to halftime,” Ascension Catholic first-year head coach Chris Schexnayder said.

The Bulldogs got the ball first and quickly marched 58 yards in five plays. Bryce Leonard and Calvin Delone hooked up for a 37-yard touchdown to put them ahead, 7-0.

Next, Ascension Catholic’s special teams got involved.

Bulldog defensive lineman and Texas commit J’Mond Tapp blocked a punt, recovered it and returned it for a touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0.

After pinning the Tigers back deep in their own territory, East Iberville’s punt went less than 10 yards. The Bulldogs took over at the Tiger 22-yard line.

On Ascension Catholic’s first play, Landon Szubinski scored on a 22-yard run to make it 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs scored on their first play of their next drive as well. Leonard connected with Khai Prean from 35 yards out to make it 28-0.

On their next offensive possession, they needed just two plays to score. Leonard hooked up with Delone for 30 yards.

Ascension Catholic scored its first 35 points on just 10 offensive plays.

Up 35-6 late in the half, Leonard connected with Delone once again—this time going for a 25-yard score to give the Bulldogs a 42-6 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Prean made a 69-yard punt-return touchdown look completely effortless.

To finish off the scoring for Ascension Catholic, backup quarterback Jake Landry tossed up a jump-ball for Jamiris Breaux in the back of the end zone, and Breaux came down with it for a 10-yard touchdown grab.

Ascension Catholic only ran 28 plays in the entire game, resulting in 57 points. The Bulldogs also piled up 318 total yards on those plays.

Leonard had another big night through the air, after throwing for 296 last week. He went 11-14 for 216 yards and four touchdowns against the Tigers on Friday night.

Delone made four grabs for 95 yards and three scores, while Prean had four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs have not lost since dropping a 28-20 contest on the road against Vermillion Catholic on Sept. 24.

“I think we’ve been executing. We’ve focused on the details and all of the little small things, and we’ve really cleaned up our game,” Schexnayder said. “Our passing game has come around, and that’s what has really been carrying us these last few weeks.”

Ascension Catholic will finish out its season with back-to-back district games against Ascension Christian and St. John.