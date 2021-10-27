Ascension Catholic earns another district title

Contributed Report

Tuesday night was a big one for Ascension Catholic. The Lady Bulldogs swept St. John on the road by scores of 25-16, 25-23 and 25-16. This win earned them the district championship.

It was the second time Ascension Catholic has beaten St. John this season. The Lady Bulldogs also swept the Lady Eagles back on Sept. 28.

The Lady Bulldogs finished the district schedule a perfect 7-0 this season. It’s Ascension Catholic’s fourth straight district championship.

The Lady Bulldogs have now won 12 straight district games. They have not lost a league contest since they fell to St. John on Sept. 22 of last year.

That has been Ascension Catholic’s only district loss in its run of four straight league titles. In those four years, they’ve gone an amazing 29-1 in league contests.

The Lady Bulldogs have been on a tear as of late. They have won six of their last nine matches, and they’re currently ranked eighth in the latest Division-V power rankings.

Ascension Catholic is 14-16 overall. All but two of the Lady Bulldogs’ 16 losses have come against schools in higher classifications.

Ascension Catholic will hit the road this evening to play Destrehan. The Lady Bulldogs will then finish up their regular season with a tournament at Terrebonne this weekend.