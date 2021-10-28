Parish football week-eight power rankings

It was a critical week for parish football teams as all six parish squads played important district contests.

Three of those area teams came away with league victories, including a huge win by East Ascension that has them in the sole runner-up position in District 5-5A.

After the eighth week of action, here are the Weekly Citizen’s Ascension Parish high-school football power rankings for week eight.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

1. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 1)

The Bulldogs continue to roll. Ever since they were upset by Vermillion Catholic in week four, they have been cruising. Ascension Catholic has now won four straight games. Most impressively, the Bulldogs went on the road and beat a Class 4A team in St. Michael in week seven. Last Friday night, Ascension Catholic made it look easy as it dominated East Iberville, 57-12. The Bulldogs are now one step closer to winning a third straight district title.

2. East Ascension (Last Week: 3)

East Ascension has been the most impressive parish team in the past two weeks. After falling to 1-3, the Spartans rolled past rival Dutchtown, 35-20, in week seven. And last week, East Ascension was even more impressive. The Spartans went on the road and defeated a Rickie Collins-led Woodlawn squad, 26-20. It was the Panthers’ first district loss of the season. The Spartans are now 4-2 after being awarded a forfeit win over Brother Martin.

3. Dutchtown (Last Week: 4)

Dutchtown was able to stop the bleeding last Thursday night as it hosted McKinley. The Griffins were coming off of back-to-back losses and desperately needed a bounce-back victory. They were able to do that against McKinley, cruising to an easy 41-6 win. That improved Dutchtown to 5-2 overall, as it readies for a parish clash against St. Amant.

4. St. Amant (Last Week: 2)

St. Amant has had a tumble in the rankings over the past two weeks. The Gators were sitting at No. 1, but then they dropped back-to-back games. St. Amant lost a wild 48-41 shootout against Woodlawn in week seven. Last Friday night, the Gators were blown out by top-ranked and undefeated Catholic. Now at 5-2, St. Amant will try to avoid a three-game skid against Dutchtown.

5. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 5)

Unfortunately for Donaldsonville, the losing streak continued last Friday night. The Tigers lost their third straight game. That’s now the longest current losing streak in the parish. Donaldsonville did run out to a 4-0 start, but then they were shut out by E.D. White. In the past two weeks, the Tigers have dropped some close district games against St. James and Patterson.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Christian ended a three-game losing streak last week with a 28-14 district win over St. John. But the Lions fell back in the loss column on Thursday night, as they were rolled over by White Castle, 41-7. Ascension Christian now sits at 2-5 overall. The Lions will face parish and district foe Ascension Catholic this week.