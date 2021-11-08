Parish football teams make playoff field

The LHSAA high-school football playoff brackets have been released, and five of the six teams in Ascension Parish have made the field.

The area team with the highest seeding is St. Amant. The 10th-seeded Gators will be the only parish squad hosting a first-round game on Friday night.

St. Amant will play at home on its new turf for just the second time this season when it hosts No. 23 H.L. Bourgeois.

The Gators finished the regular season with a 7-2 record. They ended the year with impressive back-to-back wins against parish rivals Dutchtown and East Ascension. It was the first time St. Amant beat the Spartans in four years.

H.L. Bourgeois had its first three games canceled due to Hurricane Ida. The Braves finished the rest of the year with a 4-3 record.

St. Amant is seeking its first playoff victory since 2017.

If the Gators win, they’ll play either seventh-seeded Acadiana or parish rival Dutchtown.

Also in Class 5A, East Ascension just missed out on hosting a first-round game. The Spartans made the field as the No. 17 seed.

They finished the regular season with a 5-3 record, which including a tough 10-6 loss to archrival St. Amant in the finale last week.

In the opening round, East Ascension will hit the road to face 16th-seeded Southside.

Southside went 7-3 during the regular season, and it heads into the playoffs riding a five-game winning streak.

If East Ascension wins, it will face either top-seeded Zachary or No. 32 Slidell.

The Spartans are trying to extend their streak of five straight seasons with a first-round playoff victory.

Dutchtown made the Class 5A field as the No. 26 seed. The Griffins are 5-4 and losers of four of their last five games.

In the opening round, they’ll travel to face defending champion Acadiana in the opening round. The Rams went 8-2 during the regular season and have won seven straight games.

In Class 3A, Donaldsonville made the playoffs as the No. 21 seed. The Tigers finished the regular season with a 5-4 record.

In the first round, they’ll go on the road to face No. 12 Patterson, who is a district rival. The two teams played less than a month ago. The Lumberjacks squeezed out a 32-26 victory.

If Donaldsonville can pull off the upset, it’ll face either fifth-seeded Church Point or No. 28 Marksville in the second round.

Finally, in Division IV, Ascension Catholic just missed out on hosting a first-round game. The Bulldogs made the field as the No. 9 seed.

They finished the regular season with a 7-1 record that included a third straight District 7-1A championship.

In the first round, Ascension Catholic will travel to face eighth-seeded Central Catholic. If the Bulldogs win, they’ll face either top-seed Ouachita Christian or No. 16 Cedar Creek in the quarterfinals.