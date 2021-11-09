LHSAA releases new districting plan for 2022-24

The LHSAA released its districting plan for 2022-24 on Monday evening, based on recent changes to schools’ classifications throughout the state.

As far as classification goes, all Ascension Parish schools remained the same. Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant will remain in 5A, Donaldsonville will stay in 3A and Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian will both remain in 1A.

However, many parish teams saw their districts change dramatically.

In Class 5A, Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant will remain in District 5 when it comes to sports such as football, basketball, baseball, softball and track. But the district has been altered.

McKinley will no longer be a part of the league. The school dropped down to Class 4A in the new classification standings.

With McKinley gone, Liberty will join the district. Liberty recently made the jump from 4A to 5A.

The school is known for its strong athletics.

This is the football team’s first year playing at the varsity level, and they’re already the No. 4 seed in the Division-II playoffs. They’re being led by former Ascension Catholic head coach Drey Trosclair.

The boy’s basketball team reached the state semifinals last year, and the girl’s team finished as state runner-up.

Donaldsonville will move from District 9-3A to District 8-3A.

The Tigers will still face St. James, E.D. White, Patterson and Berwick, but Lutcher will be excluded from the district as the school moves up to Class 4A.

Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian will remain in District 7-1A. The only difference in the league will be the addition of Thrive Academy.

The head coach of the Thrive football team is former Donaldsonville great Devon Breaux.

The districts for boys and girl’s soccer saw much more drastic changes.

In Division I, both boys and girl’s teams for Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant will be in District 5, and both districts will consist of those three schools, along with Woodlawn.

That means the boys will no longer share a district with Central Lafourche, Thibodaux and H.L. Bourgeois. The girls will no longer share a district with Denham Springs, Walker and Live Oak.

In Division IV, Ascension Christian will also see some whirlwind changes.

The Lions will make the move from District 6 to District 5.

Their old district had them matched up with Houma Christian, St. Charles, Riverside Academy and Covenant Christian. Now, they’ll be aligned with Baker, Central Private, Dunham, Episcopal and Northeast.

Another sport that will see notable differences in district classification will be volleyball.

In Division I, Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant will move from District 4 to District 6.

In this new league, old rivals Live Oak and Walker will be no more. The district will add Woodlawn, Baton Rouge High and St. Joseph’s Academy. This will make District 6 one of the most competitive districts in the state.

Baton Rouge is a perennial playoff team, and St. Joseph’s has one of the strongest volleyball programs around. St. Joseph’s was last year’s state runner-up, and the team was the No. 2 seed in Division I this season.

In Division V, Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian move from District 3 to District 6.

This new district will no longer contain East Iberville and St. John. White Castle will remain, but the league will add new faces in Riverside Academy and West St. John.