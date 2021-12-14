Tiger players make All-District 9-3A team

It was a year filled with plenty of adversity for Donaldsonville, but the Tigers never let it break them. They never let it stop them from pursuing their goals.

And as a result, it was a highly-successful season. Donaldsonville won a playoff game for a second straight year, and now, many Tigers have been selected to the All-District 9-3A team.

In fact, 11 made the team in total.

Donaldsonville was forced to play without a home stadium all season long.

Installation of new artificial field turf began at Floyd Boutte Stadium in May. It was supposed to be completed by week one of the football season.

However, due to a historically-wet summer and the landfall of Hurricane Ida in late August, construction was pushed far behind schedule.

The Tigers had to play all of their home games at Plaquemine and White Castle. Even when the turf was completed the week of their second-round playoff game against Church Point, it was not game ready in time for the contest. So, the game had to be moved to White Castle High.

Also, during the season, Donaldsonville suffered through a four-game losing streak that looked like it may keep them out of the playoffs. But the Tigers stood firm when they had their backs against the wall.

Donaldsonville blew out Berwick in week 10 to finish the regular season with a record of 5-4.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Tigers went on the road and trounced district foe Patterson, 48-14.

But Donaldsonville’s playoff journey ended with a second-round loss to fifth-seeded Church Point.

“We went through so much adversity,” Tiger head coach Brian Richardson said. “We went through COVID, we went through the hurricane, we went through the bridge going out and we haven’t had a home stadium to play in. We’ve been all over the world.

“I can’t say enough about this group. This group will forever be remembered for all the adversity they were able to handle. We also had a four-game losing streak that we were able to fight through to make the playoffs.”

Donaldsonville had three players make the All-District 9-3A first team. One of those players made the first unit on both offense and defense.

That distinction went to junior Robert Kent. Kent made the first team as a running back and a linebacker.

Senior Randell Oatis made the first team as a defensive lineman for the second straight season. He was also a second-team selection at running back.

Senior Lawrence Forcell made the first unit at defensive back.

Joining Randell Oatis on the second team were senior defensive lineman Maliek Robertson, sophomore defensive back Raiyen Oatis and senior wide receiver Jamarcus Miller.

Donaldsonville also had five honorable-mention selections. Those players were: senior offensive lineman Jamaries Bennett, junior offensive lineman Markale Fisher, senior defensive lineman Payton Cargo, senior defensive flex Daimar Robertson and senior quarterback Treveyon Brown.

E.D. White won District 9-3A this season. The Cardinals went on to finish as the Division-II state runners-up, after losing a close game to University.