Chief releases All-Parish football team

The 2021 high-school football season certainly had its obstacles, and that was especially the case for Ascension Parish.

Teams had to endure the destructive effects of Hurricane Ida and for the second straight season, they had to battle COVID-19.

And in 2021, turf installation in stadiums across Ascension Parish was behind schedule, forcing most parish teams to play home games away from their campuses. Teams like Ascension Catholic and Donaldsonville didn’t play true home games all season.

Still, despite the adversity, Ascension Parish teams performed well in 2021. In fact, four of the six squads won playoff games.

Under first-year head coach Chris Schexnayder, Ascension Catholic went 7-1 during the regular season and won another District 7-1A championship. The Bulldogs reached the state quarterfinals, before losing to top-seeded Ouachita Christian.

Ascension Christian had its struggles, finishing just 2-7.

Donaldsonville went 5-4 during the regular season and won a first-round playoff game The Tigers’ season ended with a second-round loss against fifth-seeded Church Point.

Dutchtown also went 5-4 during the regular season, but the Griffins were ousted by Acadiana in the first round of the playoffs.

East Ascension went 5-3 and won a first-round playoff game for the sixth straight season. The Spartans were then eliminated by top seed and eventual state champion Zachary in the second round.

St. Amant finished 7-2 during the regular season and won its first playoff game in four years. The Gators were then eliminated by Acadiana in the second round.

The parish saw so many terrific performances by its athletes in 2021. Here is the Donaldsonville Chief’s All-Parish football team:

First-Team Offense

QB – Cole Poirrier (St. Amant)

RB – Dylan Sampson (Dutchtown)

RB – Walter Samuel (East Ascension)

WR – Noah Louque (St. Amant), Allen Stark (East Ascension), Brooks Leonard (Ascension Catholic), Calvin Delone (Ascension Catholic)

TE – Tanner Oliver (St. Amant)

OL – Ethan Fields (Dutchtown), Jayven Richardson (East Ascension), Lashawn Bell (Ascension Catholic), Jacques Husers (Ascension Catholic), Trinity Williams (St. Amant)

Athlete – Brennon Thompson (East Ascension)

K – Evan Kern (East Ascension)

KR – Calvin Delone (Ascension Catholic)

Second-Team Offense

QB – Bryce Leonard (Ascension Catholic)

RB – Robert Kent (Donaldsonville)

RB – Baylor Langlois (Dutchtown)

WR – Jamarcus Miller (Donaldsonville), Zhavier Jupiter (East Ascension), D’Andre Taylor (St. Amant), Emory Templet (Ascension Christian)

TE – Caleb Ickes (Dutchtown)

OL - Devin Pedescleaux (Ascension Catholic), Ty Quibodeaux (Dutchtown), Lajadden Jackson (East Ascension), Travis Cedotal (Ascension Catholic), Brock Stafford (Ascension Christian)

Athlete - Jacorey Johnson (East Ascension)

K – Lex Melancon (Ascension Catholic)

KR – D’Andre Taylor (St. Amant)

First-Team Defense

DL – Dylan Carpenter (St. Amant), Randell Oatis (Donaldsonville), Thomas Lee, Jr. (East Ascension), Jacques Husers (Ascension Catholic)

LB – Robert Kent (Donaldsonville), Joshua Berfect (East Ascension), Jax Melancon (St. Amant)

DB – Kendrick Broussard (East Ascension), Lawrence Forcell (Donaldsonville), AK Burrell (Dutchtown), Tanner Vadnais (Dutchtown)

P – Evan Kern (East Ascension)

Second-Team Defense

DL – Travis Cedotal (Ascension Catholic), Alex Lambert (East Ascension), Maliek Robertson (Donaldsonville), Brock Stafford (Ascension Christian)

LB – Dickson Agu (Dutchtown), Lee Amedee (St. Amant), Landon Szubinski (Ascension Catholic)

DB – Lex Melancon (Ascension Catholic), Keith Thomas (East Ascension), Brandt Zeller (St. Amant), Ethan Cormier (Ascension Christian)

P – Landon Szubinski (Ascension Catholic)

Offensive MVP – Dylan Sampson (Dutchtown)

Defensive MVP – Dylan Carpenter (St. Amant)

Coach of the Year – David Oliver (St. Amant)