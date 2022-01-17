Weekly parish basketball power rankings

The high-school basketball regular season continued in the last week, with some teams heating up and putting together win streaks.

The power rankings for the boys didn’t change this week, but there was a little bit of a shakeup for the girls.

After last week’s action, here are the Donaldsonville Chief's Ascension Parish high-school basketball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Boys

1. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 1)

It’s yet another week of Donaldsonville being in the top spot of the power rankings. The Tigers had their most impressive week as they went on the road and upset 5A Catholic of Baton Rouge. Donaldsonville then went on the road and took down Port Allen to improve to 17-3. The Tigers have now won six straight games.

2. East Ascension (Last Week: 2)

The Spartans defeated Northwest. That was the Spartans’ fifth straight victory. However, that streak finally came to a close later in the week as they dropped a game to Northside. That dropped East Ascension’s record to 10-5.

3. St. Amant (Last Week: 3)

St. Amant caught fire in the past week. The Gators went on the road and picked up a tough win over parish rival Dutchtown. That was their fifth win in their last six games. Their record improved to 13-9.

4. Dutchtown (Last Week: 4)

After a bit of a hot streak for Dutchtown, the Griffins limped through the past week. They lost to rival St. Amant. That was Dutchtown’s third loss in its last four games. That dropped the Griffins’ record to 11-12.

5. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Catholic had some bad luck last week as the Bulldogs had multiple games postponed. Their record is 6-7 overall.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week : 6)

Ascension Christian has now lost three of its last four games. Their record now stands at 7-9.

Girls

1. St. Amant (Last Week: 1)

St. Amant remains in the top spot, but just barely. The Lady Gators have struggled in the past week. They’ve now lost four of their last five games, dropping their overall record to 11-9.

2. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 4)

Donaldsonville made a big jump in the rankings this week, leaping from fourth to second. The Lady Tigers opened district play with two blowout wins over Lutcher and Berwick to improve to 12-9 overall.

3. Dutchtown (Last Week: 3)

Dutchtown put an end to a three-game losing streak as the Lady Griffins collected back-to-back wins over Kenner Discovery Heath Science and Live Oak. It improved their record to 12-9.

4. East Ascension (Last Week: 2)

After an impressive run by East Ascension, the Lady Spartans dropped from second to fourth this week. The Lady Spartans lost back-to-back games to Scotlandville and St. Joseph’s Academy to fall to 8-10 overall.

5. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Catholic’s record stands at 2-9 overall.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Christian finally got back into action last week and lost two more games, falling to 0-6 overall.