Three parish football players make All-State

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association recently released its All-State football teams, and three players from Ascension Parish were honored.

Ascension Catholic was the only parish school with multiple players selected as it landed two standouts on the Class 1A squad, while St. Amant placed one player on the Class 5A team.

Ascension Catholic junior Landon Szubinski was a first-team Class 1A All-State selection at punter.

Teammate Bryce Leonard was an honorable-mention selection on the All-State squad at quarterback.

Leonard had a huge season, setting school records this season for most season-single passing yards with 1,906 and single-season passing touchdowns with 21. He also rushed for more than 400 yards and an additional five scores.

Leonard was named the District 7-1A Offensive Player of the Year.

Leonard and Szubinski helped Ascension Catholic dominate the district once again. They won the league championship for a third straight season.

The Bulldogs had their first two games of the season canceled due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. When they did get back on the field, they went 7-1 during the regular season.

The one loss came on the road against a top-10 opponent in Vermillion Catholic. That was Ascension Catholic’s first regular-season defeat since 2018.

The Bulldogs responded by winning six straight regular-season contests and making the Division-IV playoffs as the No. 9 seed.

There, Ascension Catholic upset Central Catholic on the road, 41-36. That was the Bulldogs’ first playoff victory under first-year head coach Chris Schexnayder.

In the state quarterfinals, Ascension Catholic’s season ended with a loss to top-seeded Ouachita Christian.

The LSWA 1A Outstanding Offensive Player was Calvary Baptist quarterback Landry Lyddy. The Louisiana Tech signee put up astronomical numbers in 2021—passing for 4,247 yards and 53 touchdowns.

The Outstanding Defensive Player was Southern Lab linebacker Shane Forman. Forman had 87 tackles and seven sacks as he helped lead the Kittens to a Division-IV state title.

The Coach of the Year was Homer’s Richie Casey. Casey led his team to an 11-3 record and a 1A state title in the team’s first championship game appearance in 82 years.

Making the LSWA Class 5A All-State squad was St. Amant junior defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter.

Carpenter has also been named the District 5-5A Defensive MVP and the Ascension Parish Defensive MVP.

Carpenter and the Gators completed the regular season with a 7-2 record and hosted No. 23 H.L. Bourgeois in the opening round of the playoffs. There, St. Amant chalked up its first postseason victory since 2017.

The Gators then fell in round two, losing to defending champion Acadiana.

The LSWA Class 5A Outstanding Offensive Player was Zachary quarterback Eli Hostein. The Texas A&M signee threw for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also rushed for 518 yards and 14 scores.

The Outstanding Defensive Player was Ponchatoula safety Jacoby Mathews, who helped lead the school to its first title game appearance since 1991. He had 51 tackles, 14 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

The 5A Coach of the Year was Zachary’s David Brewerton, who led Zachary to the 5A state title, along with a perfect 15-0 season.