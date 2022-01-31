Weekly parish basketball power rankings

The high-school basketball regular season continued in the last week, with most of the teams in the parish entering the meat of their district schedules.

The power rankings didn’t see much of a change this week.

After last week’s action, here are the Donaldsonville Chief's Ascension Parish high-school basketball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Boys

1. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 1)

Donaldsonville had another great week, going undefeated. The Tigers trounced both Patterson and Lutcher in district play to up their winning streak to four. That improved Donaldsonville’s record to 21-4 overall. The 21 wins are the most by any parish basketball team.

2. East Ascension (Last Week: 2)

East Ascension had a very impressive start to District 5-5A play. The Spartans went on the road and beat Catholic. They followed that up with easy victories over Dutchtown and McKinley to improve to 14-6 overall.

3. St. Amant (Last Week: 3)

St. Amant caught fire and won five straight games, but that winning streak came to a screeching halt last week as the Gators went on the road and suffered a blowout defeat against Catholic. St. Amant’s record now stands at 18-10.

4. Dutchtown (Last Week: 4)

After losing a lopsided game against parish rival East Ascension, Dutchtown was able to bounce back with a victory over McKinley to improve to 13-13.

5. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Christian was able to move back into the No. 5 spot last week with two easy victories over Haynes and Ecole Classique to up its winning streak to four games. It improved the Lions’ record to 10-9.

6. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 5)

The Bulldogs picked up a wins over Cristo Rey Baton Rouge and Istrouma, but suffered a loss against White Castle in their district opener. It dropped their record to 9-9.

Girls

1. St. Amant (Last Week: 1)

St. Amant upped its winning streak to four games as the Lady Gators blew out Dutchtown and outlasted McKinley to improve to 3-0 in district play and 15-9 overall.

2. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 2)

Donaldsonville dropped a non-district game against 5A Walker, but the Lady Tigers rebounded with three league blowout wins over St. James, Patterson and Lutcher to improve to 15-11.

3. East Ascension (Last Week: 3)

East Ascension picked up another district victory with an easy win over McKinley to even its overall record at 10-10.

4. Dutchtown (Last Week: 3)

Dutchtown had a rough start to the district season, dropping its first three league games, but they finally stopped the bleeding with a victory over Woodlawn to improve to 12-12.

5. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Catholic won back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Lady Bulldogs beat 3A Parkview Baptist to improve to 4-10.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Christian also won consecutive games for the first time. The Lady Lions blew out False River to improve to 2-7 overall.